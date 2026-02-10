PSALMS - IN YOUR HANDS ~ Wait On the Lord ~ Chemo/health trials Encouragement song

This song was written as encouragement for those walking through chemo and serious health trials. Drawn from the spirit and language of several Psalms, it reflects trust in God’s sovereignty during seasons we may not understand. Whether healing comes quickly or the road is longer, the message is the same: our lives are in His hands. May this song bring peace, strength, and endurance to those who are waiting on the Lord.

Use this time to learn more about God and who you are.

