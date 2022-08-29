Deep State Preparing to Blame Trump for Vax Disaster

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The Deep State is getting ready to pin the blame for the Covid vaccine catastrophe on Donald Trump, explains The New American's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. It began in earnest with the release of a new report by a Democrat coronavirus response committee in the House of Representatives accusing the Trump White House of pressuring the FDA to approve the vaccine on a faster timeline. Now, the leftwing media and Deep State are using the report to blame Trump and his officials for the problems. But is Trump really at fault?
Related Links:
https://thenewamerican.com/is-deep-state-getting-ready-to-blame-covid-vax-disaster-on-trump/
TheNewAmerican.com/video/armstrong
https://rumble.com/c/TheNewAmerican?sort=views
https://coronavirus.house.gov/sites/democrats.coronavirus.house.gov/files/2022.08.24%20The%20Trump%20White%20House%E2%80%99s%20Relentless%20Attacks%20on%20FDA%E2%80%99s%20Coronavirus%20Response.pdf
TheNewAmerican.com/video/deep-state/
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