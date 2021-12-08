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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hr, "HOT Facts: Murders, Media, Schools, Epstein's; Abortions!" Dec. 5
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10 views • December 08, 2021
A very important, insightful program going deep behind the headlines. starting with murders, then 'updating' (NOT upgrading!) schools at 21 min. - Every primary school Parent should watch!
Then, Epstein & Co, exposed at 33, Abortions evaluated from 43 minutes,
Atty David Kenney joins Jim, Holly and me, Don for a very stimulating hour!!
Notice: Upcoming False Flag, Conspiracy Conference this weekend, linked here: https://mixnstream.com/ffc.html
Then, Epstein & Co, exposed at 33, Abortions evaluated from 43 minutes,
Atty David Kenney joins Jim, Holly and me, Don for a very stimulating hour!!
Notice: Upcoming False Flag, Conspiracy Conference this weekend, linked here: https://mixnstream.com/ffc.html
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