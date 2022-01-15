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BREAKING: DOCTORS BECOME MURDER SUSPECTS, PILOT ISSUES WARNING, LA QUINTA COLUMNA LIVE
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201 views • January 15, 2022
MIRROR SOURCE: Published January 13, 2022
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/vsj5bd-breaking-doctors-become-murder-suspects-pilot-issues-warning-la-quinta-colu.html
The Stew Peters Show (January 13, 2022)
UPDATE: Thanks to your efforts with blowing up Mercy Hospital's phone lines, we have established enough pressure on the would-be murders to stall for time until Monday while attorney's fight for Scott Quiner's right to live. His attorneys join us.
Keep up the pressure!
Mercy Hospital
4050 Coon Rapids Blvd
Coon Rapids MN 55433
Main line 763-236-6000
Scott Quiner is in the Heart and Vascular Center
Their number is 763-236-8800
Heather is the Care Coordinator
763-236-8321
Until the last six months, Greg Pierson was a pilot with a major airline. He received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last August. He went home after the shot, went to bed, and woke up fifteen hours later with his heart pounding at 180 beats per minute. He went into the ER, where they diagnosed him with atrial fibrillation. The doctors got Greg stabilized and his heart rate under control, but he hasn’t been able to fly since and now has to live on disability. Greg Pierson joins us to discuss.
Last November we spoke with Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, a professor of chemical sciences at Spain’s University of Almeira. Doctor Campra is affiliated with La Quinta Column, or “The Fifth Column,” a group of dissident researchers who have dedicated themselves to investigating the vaccines the government is trying to force us all to take. Doctor Campra says that through his analysis of vaccines he’s discovered graphene oxide structures within vaccine samples. But Doctor Campra isn’t the only member of the Fifth Column. Another member is Dr. Ricardo Delgado. Dr. Delgado joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
🏥 Removing Nano Poisoning - REV3 - PDF Document🏥
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Removing-Nano-poisoning-rev3-2020:3
🏥 How to detox graphene oxide 🏥
https://www.holistichealthonline.info/how-to-detox-graphene-oxide/
📣NEW!! - La Quinta Columna Infrographic Promo Flyer 📣NEW!!
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/la-quinta-columna-infrografic-promo-flyer:7
📣NEW!! - Frontline Workers Testimonials & VAERS Reports - UPDATED 11th AUGUST 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Compilation-of-Injuries-Deaths-Jan-Aug-2021:3
📣NEW!! - CURRENT INFO TO SHARE TO FRIENDS AND LOVED ONES ABOUT THE BIO-WEAPON INJECTION [UK] - A4 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/warning-flyer:1
📣NEW!! - Covid "Vaccine" Casualties July 2021 - A4 DOUBLE LEAFLET FOR SHARING!📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-vaccine-injuries--jully-2021:e
📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9
Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/vsj5bd-breaking-doctors-become-murder-suspects-pilot-issues-warning-la-quinta-colu.html
The Stew Peters Show (January 13, 2022)
UPDATE: Thanks to your efforts with blowing up Mercy Hospital's phone lines, we have established enough pressure on the would-be murders to stall for time until Monday while attorney's fight for Scott Quiner's right to live. His attorneys join us.
Keep up the pressure!
Mercy Hospital
4050 Coon Rapids Blvd
Coon Rapids MN 55433
Main line 763-236-6000
Scott Quiner is in the Heart and Vascular Center
Their number is 763-236-8800
Heather is the Care Coordinator
763-236-8321
Until the last six months, Greg Pierson was a pilot with a major airline. He received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last August. He went home after the shot, went to bed, and woke up fifteen hours later with his heart pounding at 180 beats per minute. He went into the ER, where they diagnosed him with atrial fibrillation. The doctors got Greg stabilized and his heart rate under control, but he hasn’t been able to fly since and now has to live on disability. Greg Pierson joins us to discuss.
Last November we spoke with Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, a professor of chemical sciences at Spain’s University of Almeira. Doctor Campra is affiliated with La Quinta Column, or “The Fifth Column,” a group of dissident researchers who have dedicated themselves to investigating the vaccines the government is trying to force us all to take. Doctor Campra says that through his analysis of vaccines he’s discovered graphene oxide structures within vaccine samples. But Doctor Campra isn’t the only member of the Fifth Column. Another member is Dr. Ricardo Delgado. Dr. Delgado joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
🏥 Removing Nano Poisoning - REV3 - PDF Document🏥
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Removing-Nano-poisoning-rev3-2020:3
🏥 How to detox graphene oxide 🏥
https://www.holistichealthonline.info/how-to-detox-graphene-oxide/
📣NEW!! - La Quinta Columna Infrographic Promo Flyer 📣NEW!!
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/la-quinta-columna-infrografic-promo-flyer:7
📣NEW!! - Frontline Workers Testimonials & VAERS Reports - UPDATED 11th AUGUST 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Compilation-of-Injuries-Deaths-Jan-Aug-2021:3
📣NEW!! - CURRENT INFO TO SHARE TO FRIENDS AND LOVED ONES ABOUT THE BIO-WEAPON INJECTION [UK] - A4 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/warning-flyer:1
📣NEW!! - Covid "Vaccine" Casualties July 2021 - A4 DOUBLE LEAFLET FOR SHARING!📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-vaccine-injuries--jully-2021:e
📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9
Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102
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