An Inconvenient History - Probably Alexandra

The history and ideology of the occult societies that have been behind the events that have shaped our world and how they all stem from the tree of knowledge of good and evil.
"I ask you to approach the information from a non-emotional point of view and understand that my goal is to share truth, not criticism.
Thank you for watching, and for your support!"
Probably Alexandra
VIDEO LINKS:
Article written by Rabbi Geffen, (a Brotherman): https://tinyurl.com/5ax7wnu7
John Robinson Proofs (article): https://tinyurl.com/vaychxxc
Brothermen and Southern Baptist Convention (article): https://watch.pairsite.com/sbc.html
Christian Zs (article): Google “mintpress news christian z****sm” - the url includes words that could flag this video.
Rockefeller influence on diversity in Christianity (article)
https://fteleaders.org/about/history
Billy Graham and SRA (blog and links): https://tinyurl.com/36p2ma9t
Hillsong’s Brian Houston (article and video): https://pulpitandpen.org/2018/11/19/p...
Elizabeth Clare Prophet on Francis Bacon (video):
Elizabeth Clare Prophet on Francis Bacon (video):
