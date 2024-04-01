Create New Account
Death took this 40V6M Radar Tower, the S-300 Launcher and the Ukrainian Personnel who Serviced this Equipment
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

This time, death from heaven overtook the 40V6M radar tower, the S-300 launcher and the personnel who serviced this equipment. This will happen to all our enemies sooner or later, there is no third option.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

