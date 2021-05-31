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THE PALESTINIAN STRUGGLE FOR STATEHOOD!
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There are many valid reasons why people in Poland and throughout Europe and America support the Palestinians in their struggle!
This interview was conducted on the 27th of May 2021 - with Ms Jadallah a diplomat of the State of Palestine - stationed in Poland!
Support my work by subscribing and sharing my work! https://linktr.ee/bryananthony
This interview was conducted on the 27th of May 2021 - with Ms Jadallah a diplomat of the State of Palestine - stationed in Poland!
Support my work by subscribing and sharing my work! https://linktr.ee/bryananthony
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