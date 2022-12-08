Create New Account
🍪 Unlocking The Power Of Self Control: Bible Study
BrotherLance.com
Today we will tackle “Self Control.” Why it is important, and how it relates to our walk with God. We will show that without it, it’s impossible to receive the fullness of the Holy Spirit or love God and man. This deadly poison of giving into our own way of doing things is the enemy of the Holy Spirit of God. Our hearts war against God to exert the deadly influence of our fleshly desires. We have to stab, kill, and bury 6 feet deep the excuses of:

“That’s how I am”. “That’s not what I like”. “That’s not how I do things”. “Why do I have to?” “I don’t want to”. “This is what I like”. “This is what I want”. etc. etc. etc. That wretched old man of self must be destroyed in the brightness of God’s Power & Love, manifesting in obedience to His will.

