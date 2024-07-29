BREAKING ❗️Dozens of Israeli settlers storm the military police headquarters in Bayt Lid in Support of the soldiers from the Sde Teiman torture facility

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING | Dozens of Israeli settlers storm the military police headquarters in Bayt Lid in support of the soldiers from the Sde Teiman torture facility who are being interrogated after a Palestinian prisoner was assaulted and hospitalized.
Reported about an hour or so ago...
Inference to THIS, video still uploading: Israeli military police raided the notorious Sde Teiman detention facility responsible for torturing and abusing many Palestinian detainees abducted from Gaza, to investigate a torture-for-fun case that involved the sexual assault of a prisoner – causing him a severe rectal injury.
The prisoner had to be transferred to a hospital, and his condition remains unknown.
According to the report, 10 soldiers were taken in for questioning.