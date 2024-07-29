BREAKING ❗️Dozens of Israeli settlers storm the military police headquarters in Bayt Lid in Support of the soldiers from the Sde Teiman torture facility

BREAKING | Dozens of Israeli settlers storm the military police headquarters in Bayt Lid in support of the soldiers from the Sde Teiman torture facility who are being interrogated after a Palestinian prisoner was assaulted and hospitalized.

Reported about an hour or so ago...

Inference to THIS, video still uploading: Israeli military police raided the notorious Sde Teiman detention facility responsible for torturing and abusing many Palestinian detainees abducted from Gaza, to investigate a torture-for-fun case that involved the sexual assault of a prisoner – causing him a severe rectal injury.

The prisoner had to be transferred to a hospital, and his condition remains unknown.

According to the report, 10 soldiers were taken in for questioning.