BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Congressional Candidate Max Ukropina: We Can’t Allow the Failed Policies of the Left to Destroy America
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • August 31, 2023

Max Ukropina joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss his Congressional Campaign in CA-47. He’s attempting to flip the Congressional seat back to the Republican Party. According to his campaign website, he says, “I’m running for Congress to make sure the failed policies ruining Los Angeles and San Francisco don’t destroy the rest of America.”


Throughout this conversation, we discuss some of the most important issues our nation is facing, which includes Russia and Ukraine, illegal immigration, election fraud, public/private partnerships, progressive policies destroying our cities and so much more.


Ukropina is challenging incumbent Katie Porter in this Congressional race, and it’s clear that he’s got a firm grasp of the issues we’re facing today. Now’s the time to get the right people elected and in Congress so we can work to save America.


For more information on Max Ukropina’s campaign, please visit his website: https://maxforoc.com.


Subscribe to this show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.


Jeff Dornik’s upcoming book Following the Leader will systematically expose the Deep State and Intelligence Agencies' tactics being tested out in many different scenarios over the course of several decades before being used on the masses. Click here to pre-order: https://jeffdornik.com/ftl.


Many are concerned about what to do if they are vaxxed or may have been exposed to it through shedding. This heavy metal detox is definitely the place to start. Order today and save $50 when you click on this link: https://jeffdornik.com/purebody.


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.


Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 

Keywords
current eventsdemocratspoliticsconservativepodcastvoter fraudrepublican partyelection fraudcongressional candidate2024 electionjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showkatie portergop primariesmax ukropina
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy