American Royalty

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Sep 10, 2022 Silly beliefs in royalty: not just for foreigners. If you enjoy these videos, please DONATE so I can keep making them. Feel free to donate... …via PayPal by sending to “[email protected]” …via Venmo by sending to @Amanda-Rachwitz …via GooglePay by sending to “[email protected]” ...via CashApp to "[email protected]" …via Ethereum by sending to 0x17B1a254aedB9d175C1830C032a0bb0eaCC1c0f5 …via Bitcoin (BTC) by sending to 14iFFXtoy1xmMBoapCphAiTnPW1bQP2KBM