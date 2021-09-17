9.17.21 Patriot Streetfighter w/ "Bald Avenger" Jason Sisneros, Child Rescue Ops

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Current Youtube Channel Patriot Streetfighter 26 in YT jail till 8/23/21
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4_Fq55ko3u59VzRhDsWARA
Backup Youtube Channel Patriot Streetfighter 27 ACTIVE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZiEFPbeeG9rX-Moc1Fyc9Q
Buy Gold, Buy Silver
PSFSilverGold.com
For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter
https://scottmckay.us/
PSF Gear, PSF Wellness Line, Silver/Gold
NEW PSF Collagen Product At
PSFHealth.com
Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.
The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.
Donate to the Patriot Steetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour @ ScottMcKay.us OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
ScottMcKay.us for ALL Patriot Streetfighter Gear, Patriot Streetfighter Collagen Product engineered by Health Ranger & Asset Preservation thru Silver/Gold
Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1
Bitchute
https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
http://revolution.radio/
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038