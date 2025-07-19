COVID VAX LOTTERY: Deadly "Hot Lots" vs. Harmless "Duds" – Epidemiologist exposes pharma roulette jab system





Some COVID-19 vaccine batches cause mass injury and death, while others are essentially harmless duds, warns epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher.





🔥 Hot lots: High levels of DNA plasmids, mRNA overload, and heavy metal contamination.

🧊 Dud lots: Degraded, inactive, often due to poor storage or faulty manufacturing.





Multiple peer-reviewed studies confirm that the batch you get determines your fate. Early 2021 batches were found to be the most dangerous, while others barely had any impact.