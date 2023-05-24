EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS OF "FOOD VACCINES" AND FREQUENCY ACTIVATED RELEASE MACHANISMS.. 30 YEARS AGO

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In NC prison system. 30 years ago. "Flu shots" were being administered in sherbet.. I think tetntis as well. Anyway, I also witnessed the, at the time, wand and light activated release mechanisms in use as well... which now appears to be what we call 5G and "PEGulated" delivery system. Looked to be the same anyway. This is MY PERSONALL account. I didn't hear this from anyone, I was there. So, this has been going on for a LONG time folks. If they wanted something in all of us... It's most likely there. This isn't new and prolly wasn't new then. Hit meeeee! [email protected]