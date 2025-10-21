The Imminent Collapse of the Middle East Peace Agreement dives deep into one of the most urgent prophetic signs of our time—the unraveling of mankind’s pursuit of peace apart from God. David Paxton & JD Williams explain why every major peace effort from Oslo to the Abraham Accords has followed the same doomed pattern foretold in Scripture. A false peace that precedes sudden destruction.

Through biblical insight and prophetic analysis, this episode explores why the world’s diplomatic leaders continually fail to secure lasting peace in the Middle East, while believers who know the Word of God have understood from the start that such peace is impossible before the return of Jesus Christ.

The show connects current global developments to key prophecies in Daniel 9:27, Ezekiel 13, 1 Thessalonians 5:3, and Revelation 6. Revealing how today’s events point directly toward the coming rise of the Antichrist and the final seven-year Tribulation.

You will hear how Christ Himself warned in Matthew 24, Luke 21, and Mark 13 of wars, rumors of wars, and deception in the last days. And why the world, blinded by pride and humanism, continues to ignore these warnings. David & JD explain how the collapse of the peace process is not an accident, but a divine fulfillment. One that sets the stage for the ultimate return of the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, who alone can bring true and eternal reconciliation.

This is a powerful, prophetic call for Christians to remain watchful, discerning, and grounded in the truth of God’s Word. As the nations rage and global systems fail, this show reminds believers that hope is not found in human treaties. But in the soon coming King who will rule from Jerusalem in perfect peace and justice.

For more information or to support our Ministry.

Please visit www.lastchristian.net