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𝘼𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙡𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘿𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙙 (𝙥𝙩.2 𝙤𝙛 4)
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97 views • May 31, 2022
I first came across CERN's work in the year 2017/18,
I do not like CERN they are up to somthing dodgy
I do not like CERN they are up to somthing dodgy
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