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Savage Zombie Monsters In Action
The Truth Shall Set You Free
The Truth Shall Set You Free
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2562 views • April 29, 2022
When the Covid-19 vaccinated turn due to 5G being ""switched on" - they will become violent, aggressive, animalistic, zombie monsters. Watch them in action. Taken from the TV Series "Black Summer" S2E08.

Please read the following articles written by yours truly. They will help you to prepare physically, spiritually, mentally and psychologically before this "zombie apocalypse" event starts. The U.S government, FEMA, CDC and other governmental agencies have already prepared for this event! My question for you today is - are you ready for this event?

https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-1-ewm/
https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-2-ewm/
Keywords
cancermovievaccine5gcuredeadapocalypsezombiesstrongviolentmonstersrunfastturnvaccinatedquickfleshdecaysavagesmellwalkingundeadrotanimalisticaggressive
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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