BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DARE TO PREPARE With DE & ECC
Daily Excellence
Daily Excellence
251 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • August 25, 2022

We fail miserably when we try to achieve perfection. However, Excellence is achievable. My goal is to live a life of integrity, giving my best to God, and encouraging others to do the same..... DailyExcellence! Thank You For Viewing This Video. If You Like Our Content Please Subscribe To This Channel! Make Sure To Click The Bell For Notifications. Also Check Us Out On Our Wedsite @ www.dailyexcellence.org If you enjoy content from Mike At Council Of Time, You can go to www.counciloftime.com for daily updates and to make donations to COT's Ministry. You can also contact Mike with your questions and comments by selecting the contact us section on COT's website. Website Link - https://www.counciloftime.com Mixlr Link - http://mixlr.com/counciloftime Telegram Link - https://t.me/+3QJYAGYAIZwzMzZh PayPal Link For Donations - https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TJ688BWKV8TNE If You Would Like To Donate To This Channel Please Use One Of The Following Options List Below : Patreon Page https://www.patreon.com/DailyExcellence Paypal Donation - https://www.paypal.me/DailyExcellence Mailing Address For DE Donations Only Daily Excellence 4475 S Linden Rd Flint MI 48507 Subscribe To Our Back Up Channels & Platforms Rumble Channel https://rumble.com/c/c-298587 Odysee Channel https://odysee.com/@DailyExcellence:2?r=FWfUno9cFYxQgKxFfVo89CrxpGHrsqHe Brighteon Channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/antone1984 Back Up YouTube Channel "Daily Direction With Pastor Anthony" https://www.youtube.com/c/PastorAnthony’sChannel Follow Us On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/daily_excellence_channel/ Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@daily_Excellence Follow Us On Mixlr https://mixlr.com/daily-excellence Telegram Channels Daily Excellence Prayer Room https://t.me/DailyExcellencePrayerRoom Daily Excellence News Room https://t.me/DailyExcellenceNewsRoom Daily Excellence Chatroom https://t.me/DailyExcellenceChatRoom •Copyright License 3045042 #DailyExcellence #EarthChangesChannel #Prepare Recommended Channels Earth Changes Channel YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/wantitok Telegram - https://t.me/EarthChangesChannelOfficial Telegram - https://t.me/EarthChangesChannel Christienah Channel Christienah YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristienahRobertsonTravis Christienah Odysee - https://odysee.com/@christienah:3 Off Grid Desert Farming With Paul & Adrienne YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHQoLvkXMFFt1mdhRB05HkQ Odysee - https://odysee.com/@OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaulandAdrienne:9

Keywords
last dayswarswinterendtimesdaily excellenceearth changes channel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy