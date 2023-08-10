Create New Account
Belarus: A Major Fire Has Been Broken Out At The Mozyr Oil Refinery, According To The Ministry Of Emergency Situations
Belarus: A Major Fire Has Been Broken Out At The Mozyr Oil Refinery, According To The Ministry Of Emergency Situations


Note: It seems that the West and also Russia has activated it's sleeper cells for a hybrid warfare in preparation for what is coming next.

