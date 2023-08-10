Belarus: A Major Fire Has Been Broken Out At The Mozyr Oil Refinery, According To The Ministry Of Emergency Situations
Note: It seems that the West and also Russia has activated it's sleeper cells for a hybrid warfare in preparation for what is coming next.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.