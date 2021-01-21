PATRIOTIC WEEKLY REVIEW - WITH DR KEVIN MACDONALD

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Episode 89 of Patriotic Weekly Review with special guest Dr Kevin MacDonald as well as regular contributor No White Guilt.
Patriotic Weekly Review is a news and entertainment talk show. Opinions, thoughts, and views of guests/hosts do not necessarily represent the opinions, thoughts, and views of all hosts, and their appearance on this channel does not constitute sympathy, agreement, or endorsement of said opinions, thoughts, and views.
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Dr Kevin MacDonald
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TOOEdit
YouTube:
No White Guilt
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkY8CvV8WQFe87CZGmvuYHA
Website: http://nowhiteguilt.org/