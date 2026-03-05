KelTec PR57 Trigger Minuteman Review

AmbGun PR57 Page

How good is The KelTec PR57 trigger?





Like the rest of the pistol, the PR57 trigger press is pretty unique. It is certainly not like a single action 1911. Advertised as a double action trigger it is more like your typical striker fired trigger in that the hammer starts from a semi cocked position and the trigger press completes the hammer cocking process. So there is no second strike capability.





Unlike most striker fired pistols it does not have a striker block plunger to disengage during the process. Most striker fired pistols use a nub on the trigger bar to depress the striker block that creates much of the grittiness of those pistols.





The trigger press is very smooth and almost feels like the same weight throughout the long press. I think maybe 4 pounds and then hitting a barely discernible 4.25 pound “wall”. Long, smooth pull sums it up nicely. There is a “fake” reset click on releasing the trigger, but the real reset does not occur until the trigger is pretty much fully released. So I don’t plan on “working the reset” during follow up shots.





During my “long range” testing the long smooth trigger press was helpful in getting 5 MOA results out to 100 yards. In a high stress self defense situation where fine motor skills are degraded, I would not want to try to stage on that nearly imperceptible wall and rely instead on a Rex Applegate Point shooting, convulsive grip. The high grip ratio helps with indexing for point shooting and, I believe, keeps the muzzle on target when using the Applegate convulsive grip firing technique.





The PR57 trigger is definitely different, but mostly in a good way. Combined with the highest rounds per size and weight on AmbGun’s spreadsheet, no possibility of an accidental magazine disengagement undermining the critical first shots, and the flat shooting 5.7NATO cartridge; the PR57 has enormous potential.







