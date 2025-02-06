🔥 Iranian aircraft carrier Shahid Bagheri also chopper carrier now, hosting Mi-17/171 Russian helicopters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Iranian aircraft carrier Shahid Bagheri also chopper carrier now, hosting Mi-17/171 helicopters
The vessel joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval fleet in the Persian Gulf.
On February 6, Shahid Bagheri (C110-4) Drone Carrier was officially commissioned as a significant addition to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy. This vessel is the first of its kind in Iran and marks a significant milestone in Iran’s maritime modernization efforts. The drone carrier is expected to enhance Iran’s naval combat and intelligence capabilities, both within the Persian Gulf and beyond.