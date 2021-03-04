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Dozens Of Miscarriages After The Jab Yet The "Experts" Suggest Pregnant Women Should Get It!
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81 views • March 04, 2021
The supposed experts are suggesting that pregnant women get the experimental covid jab even after dozens have experienced miscarriages! It should be more than obvious what they are doing here yet there are women lining up to be a part of this experiment! Get this out there for all to see!
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https://greatgameindia.com/34-miscarriages-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-covid-vaccines-are-likely-safe-for-pregnant-people1/
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://greatgameindia.com/34-miscarriages-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-covid-vaccines-are-likely-safe-for-pregnant-people1/
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