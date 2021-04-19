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Πώς να τερματίσετε την πανδημία COVID-19 - Vladimir Zelenko
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30 views • April 19, 2021
Ο Δρ Vladimir Zelenko παρέχει καλά νέα σχετικά με τον τρόπο τερματισμού της πανδημίας COVID-19 με τη χρήση ενός φτηνού, γνωστού φαρμάκου που χρησιμοποιούμε εδώ και 75 χρόνια. Λέει ότι ο λόγος για τον οποίο η Υδροξυχλωροκίνη (HCQ) δεν εγκρίθηκε για επείγουσα χρήση είναι επειδή αυτό θα μείωνε τα κέρδη από το Remdesivir, ένα νέο φάρμακο με λιγότερη αποτελεσματικότητα. Το HCQ μπορεί να χρησιμοποιηθεί τόσο ως προφυλακτικό όσο και ως θεραπεία. Δεν υπάρχει ανάγκη για αυτήν την υποτιθέμενη πανδημία.
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