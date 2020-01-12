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DASH CAM SAVES CITIZENS FROM POLICE MISCONDUCT
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43 views • January 12, 2020
Just get a camera and film yourself and your conduct since these days police and public secror workers are free of responsibility. they can do whatever they want and like and not get punished for it.
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