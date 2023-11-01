Die Schweiz: mit gutem Beispiel voran :-)

Ein revolutionäres Entsorgungskonzept - Gratis-Abgabe von Politikern... man könnte auch sagen: "Aktion saubere Schweiz", made my day - :-)





kostenlose & lizenzfreie Musik (danke!): "Aces High" by Kevin MacLeod ~ enjoy it :) Music by Kevin MacLeod // Video by KMA ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ► MACLEOD'S DESCRIPTION OF THIS SONG ✘ Genre: Funk Collection: Funk and Blues ✘ Time: 3:13 102 BPM (Moderato - A Bit Fast) ✘ Instruments: Bass, Organ, Clav, Kit ✘ Tags: Bouncy, Driving, Grooving ❝ Like a night out on the Vegas strip, Aces High makes your hips swagger with a playful bass line and staccato electric guitar. An organ plays the main theme, but when the song changes to a minor key, a clavichord plucks out the central melody, before returning to the slippery organ refrain. ❞ ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ► CREDIT and USAGE ✘ Title: Aces High ✘ Music: Kevin MacLeod ✘ License: CC BY 3.0 (http://goo.gl/BlcHZR) ✘ Download: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-... ISRC: USUAN1100763 © 2010 Kevin MacLeod





---- Smiley im Video: kostenlos verwendbar: von "Vectonauta" für freepik.com ----

