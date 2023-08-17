Create New Account
Who is Robert L Peters and Why did Ukraine pay him Millions?
Lori Colley
160 Subscribers
Published Yesterday

August 17, 2023 - Another day, another Biden blunder exposed! This time it's his pseudonym. Let's look at the latest news regarding Trump's trial in Georgia, the hunt for Red influence in the Senate, and good news from difference corners of the country.


Thanks for watching and praying!

bidenukrainecomerrobert l peterscolton moore

