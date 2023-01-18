Create New Account
Banks Increasing Credit Limits at Rapid Pace To Keep You in a Chokehold
Stansberry Research


Jan 16, 2023

In part two of Greg Mannarino's discussion with Daniela Cambone, he says, "the government is creating more slaves to the current system, more than ever before." "We are going to see currency devaluation on a grand scale this year," Mannarino continues. He concludes by explaining the most optimal way to use credit, and why he "never, ever, ever carries debt." You can find part one here:


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WsLsHxkC5c


economymarketsstock marketcreditdebtbanksfinancegregory mannarinomannarinochokeholddaniela cambonecurrency devaluationcredit limitsslaves to the system

