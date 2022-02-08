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Billions wasted in vain for homelessness!
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54 views • February 08, 2022
Homeless man in San Francisco eloquently explains it is not a matter of money or lack of houses that increases homelessness but drug addiction! They all result in criminal activities to secure their daily doses. All relevant Democrat policies are ineffective because they are ideologically driven.
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