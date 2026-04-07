Cynthia... Y'all I have 12 videos, uploaded... waiting to show!

💥Epstein Coalition strikes on a railway line in Karaj. Red Crescent teams are providing aid to injured civilians.

Adding:

IRGC statement:

If the US terrorist army crosses red lines, the response will go beyond the region.

We will strike US and partner infrastructure in a way that denies them access to the region’s oil and gas for years.

Regional US allies should understand: until now, out of good neighborliness, we showed restraint and limited our targets. From this point on, all such considerations are lifted.

Adding:

Trump losing his mind, on Social Media.

@realDonaldTrump

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

Apr 07, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116363336033995961

Adding:

🇺🇸⚡️Iranian officials report that if the US attacks Iran's power stations, the entire region and Saudi Arabia will be plunged into total darkness.

They also promise that if the situation gets out of control, Iran's allies will also close the Bab al-Mandab waterway - a strategically important strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, between Africa (Djibouti, Eritrea) and the Arabian Peninsula (Yemen).

Adding:

⚡️ BREAKING: ‘There are increasing fears within Trump’s current and former advisory circle that the President may consider ordering a nuclear strike on Iran’ – The Guardian

(my same thoughts too... Cynthia)

Adding:

The New York Times, citing officials in the United States and Israel: We are intensifying our attacks to force Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and agree to a ceasefire.

Adding:

⚡️The Israeli Prime Minister confirmed that they massively attacked Iranian road and railway bridges throughout the country.

Adding: (footage too short to upload)

Footage shows a BGM‑109E Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (Block IV) flying over the skies of Tehran this morning, captured as part of U.S. strikes on Iranian targets.

This is the first confirmed U.S. cruise missile strike on Iran following a several‑day pause.

Adding, (footage silent, here's description):

❗️3 rockets launched from Kuwaiti territory, landed in Basra Province, Iraq (Southern Iraq)