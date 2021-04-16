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The Vaccine Ponzi Scheme is Collapsing: Gerald Celente
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931 views • April 16, 2021
Apr 15, 2021
Trends with Gerald Celente
Gerald Celente guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how the medical tyranny vaccine ponzi-scheme is starting to collapse.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6078c11463de1f26b09ad4fd
Trends with Gerald Celente
Gerald Celente guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how the medical tyranny vaccine ponzi-scheme is starting to collapse.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6078c11463de1f26b09ad4fd
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