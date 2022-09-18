Imperial College, London to Cancel China-Funded Research Centers

https://gnews.org/post/p1mg99df0
09/12/2022 The Guardian reported： Imperial College London will end its research collaboration with CCP’s state-owned enterprises by the end of 2022. The institute is closing two research centers funded by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and the Beijing Institute of Aerospace Materials (BIAM). The joint ventures failed to obtain permission from the UK’s Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU)
