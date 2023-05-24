CORONAGATE Big Pharma Switzerland & Organised Crime part 2

Richplanet proudly presents the latest film by U.S. film maker Chris Hampton of Wolf Clan Media. The film delves deeply into the companies, individuals and families who have profited from the global pandemic scam. He exposes a complicated web of global power, which leads largely to Switzerland and also to Italian black nobility families. The film features an interview with Iain Davis who was featured on Richplanet show 290.

CORONAGATE Big Pharma Switzerland & Organised Crime part 1

https://rumble.com/vx3j7b-coronagate-big-pharma-switzerland-and-organised-crime-march-4th-2022.html

Source: "Richplanet"

https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=296&part=2&gen=99

