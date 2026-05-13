The AI Data Center Revolt: Communities Fight Back

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-Public opposition to AI data centers grows as communities experience pollution, noise, and declining property conditions.
-Opponents claim technology corporations prioritize profits while shifting environmental and economic burdens onto local residents unfairly.
-Expanding data-center operations allegedly contribute significantly to electricity consumption, water depletion, and infrastructure instability concerns nationwide.
-Portrays AI-driven surveillance technologies as threats to privacy, autonomy, and democratic civil liberties protections everywhere.
-Recommended actions include ethical infrastructure policies, local zoning resistance, and investment in community-controlled technological alternatives.
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