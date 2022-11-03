Russia accused UK of terrorism in Crimea, British ambassador was summoned

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The British Ambassador left the Russian Foreign Ministry without comment.
She was called because of the British participation in the preparation of Kiev's attacks on Sevastopol...
Further Info:
Russia To Present 'Evidence' UK Special Forces Behind Crimea Attacks
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-present-evidence-uk-special-forces-behind-crimea-attacks
Mirrored - SaltShaker