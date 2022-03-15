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Bases 108 Part 2 Kate Thorvaldsen Beyond the Contactee Experience
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47 views • March 15, 2022
Norwegian contactee, Kate Thorvaldsen expresses her experience beyond being a contactee, the ability to experience the full richness of the complete multiverse. Not limiting to simple planets and a couple of so called alien races.
This is a new expanding concept of the simple alien contactee, there is far more involved as humanity's abilities are finally being realized.
This is a new expanding concept of the simple alien contactee, there is far more involved as humanity's abilities are finally being realized.
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