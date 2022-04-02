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EXCLUSIVE Pelosi Associate's Fraud Conviction Leads to MASSIVE Bombshells About Ukraine
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352 views • April 02, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr. has been caught in dirty business dealing in Ukraine, endorsing crypto currency scams and much more. Patrick Howley joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose the scandals of the Pelosi family, Nancy’s ties to Ukraine, and the stolen election. Howley detailed numerous crimes, all of which are characteristic of the Biden Regime, and Joe's crackhead, gas stealing son Hunter.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzck17-exclusive-pelosi-associates-fraud-conviction-leads-to-massive-bombshells-ab.html
Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr. has been caught in dirty business dealing in Ukraine, endorsing crypto currency scams and much more. Patrick Howley joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose the scandals of the Pelosi family, Nancy’s ties to Ukraine, and the stolen election. Howley detailed numerous crimes, all of which are characteristic of the Biden Regime, and Joe's crackhead, gas stealing son Hunter.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzck17-exclusive-pelosi-associates-fraud-conviction-leads-to-massive-bombshells-ab.html
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