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Walter West II | Sergeant at Arms for the Republican Party | The Lockdown of America Must End NOW
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4 views • June 10, 2021
The Sergeant at Arms for the Republican Party of Texas Walter West II asks why are doctors not being allowed to prescribe a proven and safe $237 COVID-19 therapy, and why are we shutting down the world’s strongest economy, schools, and churches to protect from a virus that has a fatality rate of less than one in one million for children?
#WalterWestII #SergantatArmsTexas
#WalterWestII #SergantatArmsTexas
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