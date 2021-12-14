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“What The Dickens… and You Believe That”?
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202 views • December 14, 2021
This episode is a continuous look at the conflicting information in regards to Covid, the Variant, & the Vaccine.
Information is steady coming out but don’t match up and seem to be Different depending on which country news you listen to, Fortunately Hips News keeps its ears on all of them.
We will try to bring you the Facts and let you decide what’s hidden in plan sight!
https://www.modernatx.com/patents
Information is steady coming out but don’t match up and seem to be Different depending on which country news you listen to, Fortunately Hips News keeps its ears on all of them.
We will try to bring you the Facts and let you decide what’s hidden in plan sight!
https://www.modernatx.com/patents
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