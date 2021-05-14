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** VACCINATED TRANSMITTING DEADLY ELECTROMAGNETIC FREQUENCY WAVES! ** - InfoWars/Reese – 13/May/2021
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1654 views • May 14, 2021
** The Magnetic Mark of the Beast
- InfoWars, Greg Reese – 13/May/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=609d47912fabdb2756bbbb5f
-- The COVID-19 Vaccine has been nothing but red flags from the start
** Comments:
• One day i will take my tv and connect it on a public square and just play greg reese reports on full blast !
• Listen, I kid you not my girlfriend said she saw a TikTok challenge with the whole magnet thing, she is currently a psw attending nursing school, we both laughed and thought of how ridiculous it was. However even though the magnet did not stick, I was shocked when I could feel a Faint magnetic field And my girlfriend in shock said that it felt like someone was pressing on a bruise. I looked up the iron oxide nano particle article with DNA Vaccines and saw they were also used with the Pfizer vaccine. I am very skeptical about it being a microchip, seeing as this is the same technology they want to use with MRI’s. However the fact the mainstream media won’t even acknowledge the fact that there is magnetic properties in the vaccine is absurd. I saw it with my own eyes, and all the “top scientists” are telling me it’s impossible for vaccines to contain magnetic properties, especially when it is known that these nano particles are in the vaccine, and are indeed magnetic.
• Great work mate! You deserve pay rise
• The real enemy owns scapegoat Masonry and also sheepish Christianity. They have 666 as thier symbol. 6 points, 6 lines, and 6 triangles. They rule the world from the israeli supreme court which has a giant masonic pyramid in the courtyard. They always need to create one side vs another; christian sheep, vs mason goats, all kept in line by doG and the liveD spelled backwards of course. Don’t take a side in contrived christian sheep vs mason goat wars. The real enemy (((666))) controls all the news media, hollywood movies, the music industry, the porn industry, the schoolbooks, the Defamation League, Google, Facebook, YouTube, The banks, the federal reserve, the courts, the politicians, the religion, the military etc. and they hate white babies most of all. If you must delete this post remember Please Copy and paste.
• Greg Reese, you are a true champion of true & thinking. Keep it up. I look forward to you, David Icke, Alex, and Nick Bagech's analysis
• The Jewish star has 6 lines, 6 points, and 6 triangles (((666)))
• There's a spot on my desk that i was removing those little nano fiber worms from my masks using my phone's camera. And even though i had wiped it down when i rested my arm on that spot i got a red blotchy burning rash there for a couple of days. Now i am convinced the carbon nano fibers are causing ppl covid symptoms. Ironically the camera app on an expensive new phone is crashing every 2 minutes and there is no fix around for that. They knew ppl would use there phones for that.
• That's the offswitch. There's a reason why they are hardcore pushing propaganda to take the injection everywhere, and to everyone. So once they activate the kill switch they summon symptoms and ppl think its a new virus. 5G rollout same year the covid propaganda started, and 2021 they release the vaccine same year agenda 21 marks the beginning of the world wide genocide. if you think it's merecoincidence. there's no helping you
• Our greatest enemy is not the CCP, the decrepit old men of the New World Order or the money-grubbing pharmaceutical companies. It is all of the people who are willingly promoting and administering the Covid-19 “vaccines”. They are also the merchants of death. Accept no excuses. They too, along with the instigators, must be held accountable for this greatest of crimes against humanity.
• My answer to the Covid 19 vaccines; not only No, but HELL NO! And what do we have to look forward to? New Covid 19 vaccines for new variants at least annually just like the yearly flu shots. And big Pharma will keep it up until we can no longer reproduce or, for those beyond our child bearing years, we become demented.
• I wonder when the mRNA printing press will stop printing... the world may never know!!! until the population is under 500,000,000
• At least we now know about Trump. Before he got the vaccine, he was sane and normal with soul intact. After the vaccine, he's off and wants others to get the shot. While foaming at the mouth, he's urging sane people to become like him and take the vaccine.
• Reese is taking names. The guy kills it every time. AJ this dude needs a raise.
• You make the best reports. They are short and accurate. Can you investigate the shut down of the Mississippi River. No transportation on the river in either direction. All the grain shipped is on the river system. Get your storable food NOW.
- InfoWars, Greg Reese – 13/May/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=609d47912fabdb2756bbbb5f
-- The COVID-19 Vaccine has been nothing but red flags from the start
** Comments:
• One day i will take my tv and connect it on a public square and just play greg reese reports on full blast !
• Listen, I kid you not my girlfriend said she saw a TikTok challenge with the whole magnet thing, she is currently a psw attending nursing school, we both laughed and thought of how ridiculous it was. However even though the magnet did not stick, I was shocked when I could feel a Faint magnetic field And my girlfriend in shock said that it felt like someone was pressing on a bruise. I looked up the iron oxide nano particle article with DNA Vaccines and saw they were also used with the Pfizer vaccine. I am very skeptical about it being a microchip, seeing as this is the same technology they want to use with MRI’s. However the fact the mainstream media won’t even acknowledge the fact that there is magnetic properties in the vaccine is absurd. I saw it with my own eyes, and all the “top scientists” are telling me it’s impossible for vaccines to contain magnetic properties, especially when it is known that these nano particles are in the vaccine, and are indeed magnetic.
• Great work mate! You deserve pay rise
• The real enemy owns scapegoat Masonry and also sheepish Christianity. They have 666 as thier symbol. 6 points, 6 lines, and 6 triangles. They rule the world from the israeli supreme court which has a giant masonic pyramid in the courtyard. They always need to create one side vs another; christian sheep, vs mason goats, all kept in line by doG and the liveD spelled backwards of course. Don’t take a side in contrived christian sheep vs mason goat wars. The real enemy (((666))) controls all the news media, hollywood movies, the music industry, the porn industry, the schoolbooks, the Defamation League, Google, Facebook, YouTube, The banks, the federal reserve, the courts, the politicians, the religion, the military etc. and they hate white babies most of all. If you must delete this post remember Please Copy and paste.
• Greg Reese, you are a true champion of true & thinking. Keep it up. I look forward to you, David Icke, Alex, and Nick Bagech's analysis
• The Jewish star has 6 lines, 6 points, and 6 triangles (((666)))
• There's a spot on my desk that i was removing those little nano fiber worms from my masks using my phone's camera. And even though i had wiped it down when i rested my arm on that spot i got a red blotchy burning rash there for a couple of days. Now i am convinced the carbon nano fibers are causing ppl covid symptoms. Ironically the camera app on an expensive new phone is crashing every 2 minutes and there is no fix around for that. They knew ppl would use there phones for that.
• That's the offswitch. There's a reason why they are hardcore pushing propaganda to take the injection everywhere, and to everyone. So once they activate the kill switch they summon symptoms and ppl think its a new virus. 5G rollout same year the covid propaganda started, and 2021 they release the vaccine same year agenda 21 marks the beginning of the world wide genocide. if you think it's merecoincidence. there's no helping you
• Our greatest enemy is not the CCP, the decrepit old men of the New World Order or the money-grubbing pharmaceutical companies. It is all of the people who are willingly promoting and administering the Covid-19 “vaccines”. They are also the merchants of death. Accept no excuses. They too, along with the instigators, must be held accountable for this greatest of crimes against humanity.
• My answer to the Covid 19 vaccines; not only No, but HELL NO! And what do we have to look forward to? New Covid 19 vaccines for new variants at least annually just like the yearly flu shots. And big Pharma will keep it up until we can no longer reproduce or, for those beyond our child bearing years, we become demented.
• I wonder when the mRNA printing press will stop printing... the world may never know!!! until the population is under 500,000,000
• At least we now know about Trump. Before he got the vaccine, he was sane and normal with soul intact. After the vaccine, he's off and wants others to get the shot. While foaming at the mouth, he's urging sane people to become like him and take the vaccine.
• Reese is taking names. The guy kills it every time. AJ this dude needs a raise.
• You make the best reports. They are short and accurate. Can you investigate the shut down of the Mississippi River. No transportation on the river in either direction. All the grain shipped is on the river system. Get your storable food NOW.
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