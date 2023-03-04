🇺🇬🏳️🌈 Uganda President Yoweri Museveni Has Signed An Anti-Gay Law
"What is attracting you in a man, a man to a man? Even now I have not really fully understood that you can fail to be attracted to all these beautiful women here and elsewhere, and you are attracted by a man. There's something really wrong with you."
