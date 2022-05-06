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BIG TROUBLE IN BEIJING
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521 views • May 06, 2022
Uncertainty clouds the coverage of what appears to be brutal lockdown of countless numbers in Shanghai. Now, reports are coming, in the form of viral videos leaked to social media, indicating Lockdowns have spread to another major city in China.
#ChinaLockdowns #BeijingLockdown
POSTED: May 6, 2022
#ChinaLockdowns #BeijingLockdown
POSTED: May 6, 2022
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