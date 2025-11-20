Syria Is Sliding Into Chaos

Syria continues to face growing challenges, and with the Islamist-led government failing to address these issues, the country appears to be sliding into chaos.

In the southeast of the country, tensions are again building up in al-Suwayda. Over the night of November 13 and 14, violent clashes broke out in the northern and western countryside of the governorate when government forces attempted to infiltrate Druze defenses, and launched a series of drone strikes.

Five fighters from the National Guard, a coalition of armed groups in al-Suwayda, were reportedly wounded in addition to two Druze civilians as a result of the clashes.

Government forces sustained heavier losses in the clashes, with mixed reports indicating that four or seven troops were killed.

On November 17, the government-appointed Governor of al-Suwayda Mustafa al-Bakour denied any plans to launch a military operation in the governorate. Still, the Druze appears to be preparing for a battle.

The situation in northern and eastern Syria is even more tense. Despite reported progress in talks about unifications, clashes broke out between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the towns of Madan and Ghanem Ali in the eastern Raqqa countryside between November 15 and 17.

The SDF accused government forces of attacking its positions and carrying out drone strikes. The group said that three of its fighters were wounded.

A more serious round of clashes broke out in the exact same part of Raqqa over the night of November 19 and 20, with the Syrian Ministry of Defense accusing the SDF of attacking three of its positions and killing two soldiers. Other sources reported the death of six soldiers.

Meanwhile, more developments were reported on the front with Israel in southern Syria. On November 18, Russian defense officials conducted a tour in the region, inspecting several sites in the governorates of Daraa and Raqqa.

Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported on the same day that security talks with Syria are currently at a dead end, and other reports that emerged later revealed a Russian proposal to resume patrols along the front in order to de-escalate tensions.

In another sign of escalation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the buffer zone in al-Quneitra on November 19 and declared from there that Israel’s presence inside of Syria is of “immense importance.”

All in all, the Syrian government’s failure to address any of the issues facing the country, from internal problems like conflicts with the SDF and Druze, or even growing tensions with the Alawites on the coast, to external challenges, like the threat posed by Israel, indicate that the country is once again sliding into chaos.

