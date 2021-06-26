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The Committee of 300
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102 views • June 26, 2021
A key video of interest. It makes one think as to what is truly planned at least; our wildest speculation could not really accurately portray the route in which they will take. However, I do not think a weaponized contagion will be the mechanism for depopulation, but the initiator of the initial narrative to facilitate it; as I have outlined within my other videos upon the "Cybernetic Truth". Although, other factors such as economic collapse, climate lockdowns, and food shortages play a key and, as of right now, seemingly undefined roles within this agenda.
Source (subscribe to the channel) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/onkgFOZWI1PE/
Source (subscribe to the channel) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/onkgFOZWI1PE/
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