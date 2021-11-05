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(Part 1) Sen. Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Vaccine Injuries, & Mandates, & THIS NEEDS TO BE CIRCULATED (MIRRORED)
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764 views • November 05, 2021
(Part 1) Sen. Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Vaccine Injuries, & Mandates, & THIS NEEDS TO BE CIRCULATED (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-11-02_16-24-32:c?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
I looked for this hearing on YouTube, & I could not find it. No doubt, MSM will not cover this 3 hour hearing on experts, & the vaccine injured testifying on how dangerous this particular 'vaccine' is, and what it is doing to countless numbers of people. It is up to each and everyone of us to get this out to the public. I hope you do your part. the link to the 3 hour hearing is below.
https://twitter.com/HighWireTalk/status/1455535208393060353
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
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neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
neverlosetruth1
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neverlosetruth3
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Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-11-02_16-24-32:c?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
I looked for this hearing on YouTube, & I could not find it. No doubt, MSM will not cover this 3 hour hearing on experts, & the vaccine injured testifying on how dangerous this particular 'vaccine' is, and what it is doing to countless numbers of people. It is up to each and everyone of us to get this out to the public. I hope you do your part. the link to the 3 hour hearing is below.
https://twitter.com/HighWireTalk/status/1455535208393060353
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
LBRY URL
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