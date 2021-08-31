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Medical Dictatorship Announced: Population To Be Forcibly Injected Every 5 Months With Deadly COVID Frankenshots
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200 views • August 31, 2021
Alex Jones presents video footage of the chief health officer of New South Wales, Australia, Kerry Chant, proclaiming that, "we need to get used to being vaccinated with COVID vaccines for the future," as Biden and Fauci discuss requiring COVID booster shots every 5 months in the United States.
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