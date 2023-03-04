Food Freedom FTW!: NMN Ep 8

James Madison nailed it: "The class of citizens who provide … their own food … are the best basis of public liberty, and the strongest bulwark of public safety."
This week’s reports include:
-Food Freedom Act in Wyoming
-2nd Amendment Financial Privacy
-The Constitution in Effect?
Nullification Movement News Season 1, Episode 8
Path to Liberty: March 4, 2023
