Food Freedom FTW!: NMN Ep 8
Tenth Amendment Center
Published a day ago |

James Madison nailed it: "The class of citizens who provide … their own food … are the best basis of public liberty, and the strongest bulwark of public safety."

This week’s reports include:

-Food Freedom Act in Wyoming
-2nd Amendment Financial Privacy
-The Constitution in Effect?

Nullification Movement News Season 1, Episode 8
Path to Liberty: March 4, 2023

Keywords
libertyfoodconstitutionfarmingjames madisonlibertarianfounders10th amendmentnullify

