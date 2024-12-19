Chrystia Freeland RESIGNS as Deputy PM and Finance Minister

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
In a surprise announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced her resignation from Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, taking aim at “costly political gimmicks” on the eve of the government’s fall economic update.
This comes as former Immigration and Housing Minister Sean Fraser also announced his resignation.
How will Trudeau survive this? Is it just a matter of time before Canadians finally get an election?
Harrison Faulkner reports.