THERAPEUTIC & RESPONSIBLE USE OF CHLORINE DIOXIDE SOLUTION (CDS) TRAINING SEP.17, 2022 COMUSAV USA

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COMUSAV USA brings some of the most experienced people in the use of Chlorine Dioxide Solution to talk about the molecule, its mechanism of action, published studies and the legal aspect of using CDS as a therapeutic in the correct way all based on science.
For more videos in English, visit our Brighteon Official Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/comusavenglishofficial
Visit COMUSAV Mundial: https://www.comusav.com/en
PANELISTS:
Dr. h.c. Andreas L. Kalcker, Creator of CDS
Dr. h.c. Manuel Aparicio Alonso, MD, President of COMUSAV Mundial
Patty Velasco, Attorney at Law
Moderator: Tanya Carmona, COMUSAV USA