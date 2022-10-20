Create New Account
THERAPEUTIC & RESPONSIBLE USE OF CHLORINE DIOXIDE SOLUTION (CDS) TRAINING SEP.17, 2022 COMUSAV USA
COMUSAV ENGLISH OFFICIAL
COMUSAV USA brings some of the most experienced people in the use of Chlorine Dioxide Solution to talk about the molecule, its mechanism of action, published studies and the legal aspect of using CDS as a therapeutic in the correct way all based on science. 

For more videos in English, visit our Brighteon Official Channel:  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/comusavenglishofficial

Visit COMUSAV Mundial:  https://www.comusav.com/en

PANELISTS:

Dr. h.c. Andreas L. Kalcker, Creator of CDS

Dr. h.c. Manuel Aparicio Alonso, MD, President of COMUSAV Mundial

Patty Velasco, Attorney at Law

Moderator: Tanya Carmona, COMUSAV USA

