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We Are At THE Critical Moment
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201 views • December 29, 2020
Infowars never sleeps. And Alex Jones and company will never stop bringing you the truth that the mockingbird media won't. Alex unleashes the reality surrounding our heavily bombarded Commander in Chief who has been cheated out of leading the American people into the 2020s. Tune into Infowars. Implore your friends and family to tune in to Infowars. We stand by the truth and the truth has been treated like a red-headed stepchild for far too long. Joe Biden is bringing an occupation of doom into 2021. He has stated that very fact. It didn't have to be this way. But our negligence has ironically opened the door for tyranny to stamp on the human face....forever.
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